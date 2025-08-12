CDC attack: Suspect’s letters showed ‘discontent’ for COVID-19 vaccines

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The suspect in the shooting targeting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had letters that showed his “discontent” with COVID-19 vaccines.

Patrick Joseph White, a 30-year-old from Cobb County, opened fire on the CDC headquarters on Friday. White shot DeKalb police Officer David Rose, who later died at the hospital. White died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

All the latest developments on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

On Tuesday, Channel 2 Action News carried live a news conference held by the GBI. Director Chris Hosey confirmed that his agents searched White’s home in Cobb County and found several documents detailing White’s thoughts about the vaccine.

“One of the contents of one of the documents was that he wanted to make the public more aware of his issues with the COVID vaccine,” Hosey said.

Hosey said the GBI will be sending a photo of White later Tuesday afternoon. He said he wants the public to remember the face of the officer who died rather than the suspect. He declined to speak on the specifics around when and how Officer Rose was killed.

“It’s enough to know that Officer Rose was doing his job, and he passed as a result of that,” he said.

Hosey said White’s family is fully cooperating with the investigation. Agents said White’s father had several firearms store safely at the home.

“He forced his way into the safe that contained the weapons,” Hosey said Tuesday.

The shooter had no known criminal history.

RELATED STORIES

On Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m. Monday, Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell obtained the 911 call White’s father made the day of the shooting.

During the call to Cobb County 911, White’s father said he was worried his son might’ve been involved in the shooting.

“I’m very worried that, ugh, he might’ve been involved in this shooting today. I can’t get any information from anybody. I’ve called the DeKalb County 911 number three times and left detailed information. I just, I don’t know if he was involved. I need some help,” White’s father said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group