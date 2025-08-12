GBI releases photo of suspected gunman in CDC attack

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released a photo of the suspected gunman in the targeted attack at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The GBI did not say when the picture of Patrick Joseph White, a 30-year-old from Cobb County, was taken, but said it was his driver’s license photo.

Investigators said White opened fire on the CDC headquarters on Friday afternoon. During the shooting, investigators said White shot and killed DeKalb police Officer David Rose.

In total, investigators recovered more than 500 shell casings and five guns they say White took from his father’s safe. His family is cooperating with the investigation.

Along with the first photo of the suspect, the GBI also confirmed at a news conference Tuesday that White died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was found dead on the second floor of the CVS pharmacy across the street from the CDC.

Meanwhile outside the CDC and DeKalb County Police headquarters, there are growing memorials for Officer Rose. The picture below shows flowers, teddy bears and card signatures left by the public.

Memorial for Officer David Rose People have left flowers and teddy bears outside CDC headquarters for Officer David Rose. The DeKalb County officer died on Aug. 8, 2025 responding to an active shooter targeting the CDC.

