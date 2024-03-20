Gwinnett County foster child nonprofit receives donation, gets to reopen

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County nonprofit for foster children that was facing an uncertain future last year is reopening its doors after a generous donation.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson heard from the organization Wednesday, they said the donation came right when they needed it.

Johnson learned the donation was bigger than just a check, it’s an entire building free of charge. That’s what nonprofit Because One Matters said it needed in order to continue their work with hundreds of kids.

Every piece of clothing on hangers and every item on the shelves at Because One Matters is set aside from some of Gwinnett County’s most vulnerable children, children in foster care.

“This is so important,” Andrea Barclay, the nonprofit’s CEO, said. “When they leave here, we just feel overjoyed.”

Johnson spoke with Barclay at the new Because One Matters building, where she said the location was both new and improved.

But it wasn’t that long ago that the CEO thought they might have to put their work on hold.

“A few months ago, we didn’t know we were going to have a space,” Barclay told Channel 2 Action News.

In December, Barclay said she was scrambling to find a new home for the nonprofit when the landlord sold the building.

“I remember saying the whole time, God is going to make a way,” she said.

That’s when Lawrenceville attorney Michael Coker reached out saying he had an empty building near his law firm. He donated the space to the nonprofit for free.

“We just fell in love with the organization,” Coker said. “As long as this works, they have a home here, I can promise you that.”

Now, the foster children are still able to visit the “Wrapped in Love Closet” to pick out what they need, for free.

“We are just overjoyed and excited to be here today,” Barclay said.

She said kids entering foster care often leave home without the things they love. It’s her mission to help those kids keep and find little pieces of joy.

“I would love to find out one day there’s not a need for foster care, but until then, I just want to continue serving as many families as we can,” Barclay said.

The space is there free of charge for a year, but both sides said they are excited about the chance to form a longterm partnership to help children.

