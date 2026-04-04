Body found in woods identified as missing Georgia woman

CUMMING, Ga. — Investigators have charged a man with murder after a body found in the woods was identified as a missing woman.

Diaja Benson, 30, disappeared after she left her home on Feb. 14 in Dawson County. Her body was found weeks later during a multi-agency search near Lanier 400 Parkway in Forsyth County.

On Thursday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Loron Spaulding, 35, has been arrested and will be charged with Benson’s murder.

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The U.S. Marshals Service took Spaulding into custody in New Jersey in connection to Benson’s death. He is currently being held there while awaiting extradition back to Georgia.

“Another tragic loss in our community reminds us just how fragile life is. I’m proud of the hard work our deputies put in as they worked to find Diaja and bring her killer to justice.” Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson said.

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Once returned to the state, authorities say they plan to book Spaulding into the Forsyth County Jail on malice murder and other charges.

The GBI is leading the active investigation at the request of the Cumming Police Department.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Cleveland at 706-348-4866. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the GBI tip line at one-800-597-TIPS (8477) or the “See Something, Send Something” mobile app.

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