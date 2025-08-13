Car speeding away from traffic stop slams into apartment building, injuring woman inside

ATLANTA — Police say two people speeding away from a traffic stop ended up crashing into an apartment building, injuring a woman inside.

It happened Tuesday evening along Morosgo Drive NE in the Lindburgh area of Buckhead.

Atlanta police said the people speeding away hit another car before slamming into the side of the apartment building, going to a woman’s apartment on the first floor.

That woman was taken to the hospital along with two people inside the car.

