‘That’s her best friend:’ 2-year-old waits for stolen Yorkie to come home

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A woman says someone stole her Yorkie puppy while they were out for a walk.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kiara Hinton says her two-year-old daughter, Cody, is crazy about their Yorkie puppy Maverick.

“That’s her best friend. They play together literally all day because she’s an only child,” Hinton told Channel 2’s Tom Regan.

However, Saturday afternoon, while out on a walk, Maverick vanished. They first thought the unleashed puppy had simply wandered off while they weren’t looking.

“I thought maybe he’s playing with those kids, so I went to ask them, and they said a man just scooped him up and was running with him,” Hinton said. “There were like eight children who said they saw him running with the dog when he was leaving the neighborhood.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The American Kennel Club says Yorkshire terriers are among the top stolen breeds in the country, because of their small size, they can be easily taken.

They’re expensive and in high demand, giving thieves reselling them a quick and easy profit.

“I feel it’s kinda of sick. Puppies are like kids. They have feelings, they have families.

Hinton says Maverick is diabetic and needs medication and a special diet. His disappearance is taking a toll on her daughter.

She says she’s filed a police report and posted messages and pictures of her missing pup.

“I hope whoever has him is kind enough to return him,” Hinton said.

Hinton says she also has been calling around to shelters to see if anyone has turned in a Yorkie or if its microchip has been scanned, but thus far no promising leads.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group