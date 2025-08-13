‘I’m not mad at you:’ Victims of Fort Stewart shooting express forgiveness

FORT STEWART, Ga. — The soldier accused of opening fire at Fort Stewart last week made his initial appearance in court on Tuesday.

Sgt. Quornelius Radford, 28, is accused of shooting and wounding five soldiers and shooting at a sixth on Aug. 6 with a personal handgun.

Investigators have not shared details about possible motives for the shooting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that his charges include:

Two specifications of attempted premeditated murder

Four specifications of attempted unpremeditated murder

One specification of domestic violence

Three specifications of aggravated assault inflicting grievous bodily harm

Three specifications of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon

Recording was not allowed in the military courtroom, but WJCL-TV was in the room as several of the victims addressed Radford for the first time.

“I hold no hatred,” one victim said while quoting a Bible verse that says “forgive as you have been forgiven.”

RELATED STORIES:

One victim told the court that Radford needs grace, but must remain in custody.

The court session ended with some victims leaving in tears, repeatedly saying, “I’m not mad at you.”

His defense requested release so he can seek mental health treatment, but was denied, according to WJCL-TV.

Radford will soon be transferred to the Naval Consolidated Brig Charleston located at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., where he will be held until his trial.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group