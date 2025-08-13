Woman’s body found stashed in southwest Atlanta storage unit

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in a storage unit on Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the woman, who has not been identified, had been shot and those responsible tried to hide her body in the storage facility.

They believe she has been dead for at least 24 hours.

A man found the woman’s body and reported it to an employee.

Police say they found one shell casing in the parking lot and a second in the storage unit.

The storage facility is in a shopping strip mall, so investigators are speaking with business owners and looking at surveillance video.

