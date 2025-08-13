Former youth pastor living in Georgia arrested on multiple sex abuse charges

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A former youth pastor has been extradited from Georgia to face sex abuse charges from nearly two decades ago.

Thomas Pinkerton, 52, has been arrested by the Baltimore County Police Department on several sex offense charges related to abuse that allegedly occurred between 2006 and 2010.

The alleged incidents occurred at Central Christian Church along Rossville Boulevard, and at Pinkerton’s home in Baltimore County, Md.

Pinkerton, who now resides in Georgia, was extradited to Maryland and is currently held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.

ABC-affiliate WMAR reports that an official investigation was launched at the end of October 2024, when police got a call from a man living in West Virginia, who reported being victimized by Pinkerton.

WMAR reports that the caller claims the abuse started with massages, hand holding, and Pinkerton whispering things like “I love you, son.”

Later in his conversation with police, the caller provided names of other potential victims, according to WMAR.

In total, police interviewed seven men, according to WMAR.

In a statement, Lead Pastor of Central Christian, Larry Kirk, said the news is “deeply heartbreaking.”

Kirk said Pinkerton served on staff more than 15 years ago and has not been affiliated with Central since leaving to start his own ministry.

“The matter became known after one of the alleged victims had the courage to step forward and report the abuse to law enforcement. Since then, additional individuals, some of whom were minors during the staff member’s tenure, have come forward with similar accounts,” said Kirk. “Allegations have also surfaced from individuals in other states after the staff member’s departure. We are committed to walking alongside these young men with compassion and support.”

The church has offered counseling and spiritual support to those impacted.

“While the legal process is still underway, church leadership emphasized its unwavering stance against abuse of any kind. “There is absolutely no place for abuse - ever - in the church,” said Kirk.

Baltimore County detectives are handling the case and have expressed concern that there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

The police are urging anyone with information to contact the Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-887-7720.

