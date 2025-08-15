Road rage incident in Atlanta leaves 2 kids shot at East Point gas station, police say

EAST POINT, Ga. — Two children are suffering from gunshot wounds after a road rage incident that started in Atlanta and ended in East Point.
Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach is on Main Street in East Point, where police say two girls, an eight-year-old and 13-year-old, were shot in the arms.
The incident started in Atlanta, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
A crime scene is still active at a gas station in East Point, at the intersection of Main Street and Knotts Avenue.
APD said they do not have a vehicle or suspect description yet.
Channel 2 Action News is working to bring you more information about this developing story, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
