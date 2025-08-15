School bus involved in crash in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A school bus was involved in a crash with two other vehicles in Cobb County on Friday morning.

The crash happened at South Cobb Drive and Pearl Street near the Marietta city limits.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more on the crash and if any students were on board the bus.

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area show a Jeep on its side with the back crashed into the passenger side of the school bus.

Another SUV in the intersection appears to have also been involved in the crash.

It’s unclear which school district the bus belongs to.

Cobb County police say there are no injuries being reported.

The driver of the Jeep was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device. No arrests were made.

