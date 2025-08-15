DeKalb Co., Urban League launch water assistance program as rates increase 10%

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Government and the Urban League of Atlanta launched their Water Rate Assistance Program on Friday as county water bills are set to increase 10%.

The 10% increase for DeKalb County water and sewer rates is the first of a 10-year, 10 increase plan to fund water system improvements in the county.

The WRAP is meant to help eligible low-income households manage their water and sewer bills as the costs will effectively double over the next decade.

Going forward, the water and sewer bill rates will increase every January by 10% through 2035.

“We understand that any increase can be difficult for some households,” DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said in a statement. “That is why we have partnered with the Urban League of Greater Atlanta to launch WRAP. This program will help keep water service affordable for our most vulnerable residents while we continue to make the necessary investments to protect public health and support our county’s growth.”

According to county officials, the WRAP will cap bills for eligible households at 4.5% of their annual income, which they said was below the affordability threshold recommended by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the United Nations.

If the bill for a household is already below that level, the household will not be eligible for assistance through this program.

Here are the eligibility requirements:

Must be a DeKalb County water and sewer account holder

Household income at or below 60% of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) 2025 Adjusted Home Income Limits for the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metro area

Must provide verifiable documentation such as a tax return, W-2, or Form 1099

To apply for the WRAP, residents can go online here, or call 404-371-6261.

Residents can also email the Urban League of Greater Atlanta.

The program itself will be managed by the Urban League.

“Access to clean, affordable water is a basic human necessity,” Nancy Flake Johnson, President and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Atlanta, said. “Through WRAP, we are ensuring that no family has to choose between paying their water bill and meeting other essential needs. The Urban League is pleased to partner with DeKalb County to provide this vital support and to help residents stay connected to the water and sewer services they rely on every day.”

