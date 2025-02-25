DeKalb County commissioners approve 10% water, sewer rate hike

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday afternoon to approve a plan to double residents’ water and sewage bills over the next 10 years, starting in May with an immediate 10% increase.

The plan to use higher water and sewer bills to pay for a water system upgrade, replacing thousands of miles of pipes and other equipment, has been in the works for years.

Over the past few months, DeKalb County has seen a number of large water main breaks, including a recent one in Brookhaven that left thousands without water for several days.

In the aftermath, and while repairs were underway, newly elected DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochrane-Johnson pushed for a rate hike to pay for it.

Now, the county commission has approved the plan, with a 10% rate hike for the county’s residents coming soon, following by another nine 10% annual increases through 2034.

Over 10 years, with a 10% increase per year, DeKalb County residents’ water bills will literally double.

For customers currently averaging a bill of about $50, that means next month will be about $55 instead, as an example.

