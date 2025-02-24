DeKalb County 10-year water, sewer rate hike to be voted on Tuesday

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Commission is expected to vote on a proposed 10% per year, decade-long water and sewer rate hike on Tuesday.

The commission has been discussing and reviewing ways to pay for replacing and repairing their long-aging water infrastructure for weeks, especially after a water main break in Brookhaven left thousands without clean water for several days in January.

Now, the commission will vote on whether to approve the rate hike, which would essentially double the overall water bills of DeKalb County residents over the next 10 years.

The increase is supported by DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson.

In early February, the county CEO told Channel 2′s Eryn Rogers that the funds were needed for the repairs, saying “it’s just time we make an investment in our infrastructure because it’s critical.”

The commission meeting for DeKalb County begins Tuesday at 9 a.m.

