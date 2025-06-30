DeKalb County to delay 10% water, sewage rate increases

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The day before an increased water and sewage rate hit DeKalb County residents’ bills, the county announced it will delay the 10% price hike.

The initial 10% increase on water bills in the county was supposed to start July 1.

"This rate increase is necessary to address the County’s aging water and sewer infrastructure after decades of underinvestment," officials said. “The additional revenue will support critical upgrades to ensure residents have access to safe, reliable water and sewer services now and into the future."

County officials said the delay comes as the county continues negotiating a partnership with the Urban League of Greater Atlanta and prepare their public education efforts on the new billing rates.

According to DeKalb County, about 180,000 residential customers will see their bills increase.

“Access to clean, reliable water is essential, and so is ensuring that our customers are supported,” DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson said in a statement. “Delaying the rate increase will give us time to finalize our partnership with the Urban League and ensure customers know about the resources available to assist them before the new rates take effect. This is not about moving swiftly, but about moving responsibly and ensuring we get this right for the residents we serve.”

The county said the increased bills will help fund repairs and improvements to DeKalb County’s aging water and sewer infrastructure “after decades of underinvestment,” calling the upgrades “critical.”

County officials said additional updates for the new rate increases and when they’ll arrive will be published online.

