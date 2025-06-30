Tenants at 3rd property owned by the same company report dangerous living conditions

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — More tenants at properties owned by an Atlanta-based property management company say they’re dealing with dangerous and unlivable conditions.

Channel 2 Action News first reported earlier this month about residents at Bolden Townhomes in southwest Atlanta living without power.

Shortly after, tenants at Bolden Pines Apartments in Dekalb County said they were suffering through the summer heat with no air conditioning.

Now, tenants at a third property, Bolden Estates in southwest Atlanta, say they’re experiencing similar neglect.

Cartesha McGee, has lived at Bolden Estates for about a month and says she and her neighbors have been living with what she believes is mold for nearly two weeks after a hot water tank exploded, flooding her unit.

“I’m trying to run a business to pay my rent. I’m a cosmetologist,” McGee said.

She says the flood damage hasn’t been properly addressed since it happened on June 17th. She said her carpet is still wet.

“There’s mold growing everywhere, and I’m a breast cancer survivor,” McGee said. ”I can’t be around that."

Visible black spots cover her walls and floors, and water stains remain in the carpet. Her backyard is filled with standing water.

“I’m afraid of everything returning back again. Cancer… there are certain things that can trigger it,” McGee said.

She says her health has already suffered, and on some nights, she and her daughter have had to sleep in her car. “I just came back because I had nowhere else to go,” she explained.

Despite submitting several maintenance requests, McGee says no repairs were made. “They still have not been out here,” she said.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers reached out directly to Bolden Capital Group owner Edward Bolden.

While he did not respond to Rogers’ messages directly, McGee says that about an hour after Rogers contacted Bolden, he reached out to her, offering to put her in a hotel temporarily.

But McGee believes more needs to be done. “Y’all gotta move us out of here and place us somewhere else, and come fix this. It’s unfortunate, ma’am, it really is,” McGee said.

As Channel 2 has previously reported, both Fulton and DeKalb County’s Code Compliance divisions have cited Bolden Capital Group properties for various code violations.

DeKalb County officials say they’ve had issues with Bolden Pines Apartments, located at 2784 Kelly Lake Road, since 2016. According to DeKalb County Code Compliance, the property has received multiple warnings and citations for violations including:

No code compliance certificate

No business license

Overflowing trash and debris

High weeds and grass

Inoperable vehicles

A comprehensive inspection conducted on June 26, 2025, revealed several exterior violations at the apartment complex. Eight citations were issued for:

Unregistered and unlicensed vehicles

Overgrowth of grass throughout the property

Failure to remove damaged and exposed wiring

Failure to remove trash and debris around dumpsters

Failure to repair damaged balconies and landings

Failure to repair a damaged fence in front of the property

No current business license or code compliance certificate

Bolden Capital has a Dekalb County Court date scheduled for August 12. Code enforcement officials are asking residents to report potential code violations by calling 311, 404-687-3700, or emailing codeenforce@dekalbcountyga.gov.

