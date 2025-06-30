Police say man shot in the head at SW Atlanta home

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are on the scene of a shooting Sunday night at a home in Southwest Atlanta.

Officers said they were called to the home on Evans Drive shortly after 7 p.m. for a reports of someone shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived they found a man with gunshot wounds to his head and arm.

They tell Channel 2 the man was transported to the hospital shortly thereafter.

Our photographer on the scene said that Evans Drive is currently blocked near the home while police continue to try and figure out how the incident unfolded.

TRENDING STORIES:

Watch WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. and WSBTV.com for any new information.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group