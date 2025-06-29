Construction worker electrocuted at Fayette County data center

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — One person was hospitalized after they were electrocuted Saturday morning, according to Fayette County Fire and Emergency Services.

Fayette County firefighters were called to the QTS Data Center after reports of a medical emergency.

When they arrived, on-site medical staff were performing CPR on a construction worker who was believed to have been electrocuted.

Firefighters began Advanced Life Support treatment and the worker was rushed to Piedmont Fayette Hospital.

According to fire officials, the employee arrived at the hospital with spontaneous circulation restored.

The worker’s current condition was not released. Authorities are working to learn what led up to the electrocution.

