Atlanta police are investigating a double shooting at an Atlanta park on Saturday night.

Officers found two men who had been shot at 1530 Woodbine Avenue, which is the address for Coan Park.

One of the men died at the scene. The other has been taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police have not identified the victims.

We have a reporter and photographer at the scene.

