Death investigation underway days after fire at Fairburn apartment complex

FAIRBURN, Ga. — Fairburn police are investigating after a body was found at the same apartment complex where a fire started earlier this week.
A spokesperson for the City of Fairburn says a fire was reported at the Campbell Crossing apartments on Senoia Road on Thursday.
Officials also confirmed that a body was found in another part of the apartment complex on Saturday morning.
It’s unclear if the two incidents are related.
The American Red Cross reported that a total of 21 people were affected by the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Investigators have also not commented on the identity of the person found on Saturday morning or how that person died.
