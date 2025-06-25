Teen who went viral for working drive-thru in graduation robe gets dream opportunity for work ethic

DACULA, Ga. — A fast food worker who left his high school graduation ceremony and jumped in to help his co-workers with his graduation cap still on is now being rewarded for his work ethic.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson spoke to the young man, Mykale Baker, whose viral decision helped open up a whole new world of opportunity.

Baker was at Gwinnett Technical College to meet with the head of their automotive program.

It’s all thanks to a viral TikTok video showing him jumping in to help his Burger King coworkers handle a large crowd on graduation night.

Maria Mendoza is the customer who took the viral video.

“I saw him with his sash and medals, I see Mykale right there, just working with a smile,” Mendoza said. “I was like ‘Oh my God.’ My whole world froze and it just moved me, I was like ‘I need to record this.’”

Baker’s kind heart, helpful nature and desire to help others was all shared with the world in a 10 second clip.

He and his family had gone to the restaurant after the graduation ceremony, with Baker still in his cap and gown, because they were hungry and he gets an employee discount.

“It’s just in his nature, from a little kid, he wants to pump the gas, he don’t want you to do it,” his mother, Demeshia Scott, said.

Baker has a dream to open his own auto shop one day and was planning to take a gap year to raise money for school.

“She’s family now, they can’t get rid of us, her mama, kids, it’s a wrap!” Scott said.

Thanks to Mendoza’s video, he can begin his future this fall.

“I can teach these students nuts and bolts on how to fix a car,” Robert Bauman, Program Director, General Automotive, at GTC said. “But some of those things you cannot teach that comes from mom and dad.”

For Mendoza, it was proof that there are still good people in the world.

“Kids are still being raised in a good way these days,” Mendoza said. “There’s still good kids out there.”

