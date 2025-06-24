Call for service fell out of sky in ‘hawkward moment’ for Cobb County police officers

MARIETTA, Ga. — While patrolling near a Cobb County middle school, two police officers had what the department called a “hawkward moment.”

Most calls for service are usually called in to 911 dispatch but the one Officers Grzonka and Johnson had was “truly unexpected” and fell “straight from the sky” as they patrolled Labelle Elementary School in unincorporated Marietta.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, “a hawk literally crash-landed right next to them.”

The department said they didn’t know if the hawk was involved in a midair duel, romantic flight gone wrong or had a bad case of altitude sickness, but Officer Grzonka gave the bird of prey a check for injuries.

After seeing he saw it was safe, the hawk “shook it off, gave him the side-eye and flew away like nothing ever happened.”

The department said no injures were noticed and no police report was filed, adding that the “suspect released on his own wings.”

