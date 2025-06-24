Fires at 2 Cobb car dealerships ruled arson, reward up to $10K

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta fire investigators have ruled two fires at car dealerships as arson.

The fires happened before midnight at Atlanta Luxury Motors and Unlimited Auto Group. The dealerships are less than half a mile apart on Cobb Pkwy.

Marietta fire says two pickup trucks for sale at Atlanta Luxury Motors and three vehicles for sale at Unlimited Auto Group were damaged. Investigators believe the same person started the fires.

A reward up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. You can reach out to Georgia Arson Hotline at 1-800-282-5804 or the Marietta Fire Marshal’s Office at 770-794-5458.

