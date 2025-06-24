Pride flags from midtown Atlanta bar cut up at intersection by rainbow crosswalks

ATLANTA — Atlanta police took several people into custody after a bar’s pride flags were cut up in midtown Atlanta.

The vandalism happened Tuesday morning at 10th Street and Piedmont Ave near the rainbow crosswalks.

Police told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach that a group took the pride flags from Blake’s on the Park, a popular gay bar in midtown.

Officers said a group took videos of them cutting up the flags with knives while others did donuts on scooters in the intersection.

Someone saw the group and called police. Officers responded and caught four people, but one or two others got away.

The people in custody are three adults and one teen from Cartersville and Dallas areas. Police say officers are taking them back to APD headquarters for questioning.

Police have not released their names or what charges they may be facing.

