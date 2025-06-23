Gwinnett surveillance system helps catch armed teens in stolen van chase, police say

Gwinnett County Police arrested two 16-year-olds after a high-tech surveillance system spotted their stolen minivan at a traffic light on Sugarloaf Parkway and Old Norcross Road.

An analyst at the Situational Awareness Crime Response Center was monitoring cameras when they identified the stolen vehicle and directed officers to the intersection on May 5.

When officers attempted a traffic stop, the minivan sped away and crashed. Both teenagers jumped out and ran before their arrests.

Police dashcam video shows one officer deploying a taser on one suspect while other officers caught the second teen nearby.

“Our analyst at the SACRC unit was able to zoom into this vehicle, see that the occupants were in the vehicle, (and) direct officers to that intersection,” said Cpl. Juan Madiedo with Gwinnett County Police.

Both suspects face charges including theft by taking motor vehicle, firearm possession, obstruction and traffic charges.

The arrests highlight Gwinnett’s expanding surveillance network that covers busy areas throughout the county.

“We have dedicated analysts, 24/7, are able to tap into these cameras, relay information, critical information to these officers in real time,” Madiedo told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

The system helps officers track stolen vehicles, wanted suspects, and even locate missing people, including children and elderly residents.

