3-year-old shoots, kills 19-year-old Paulding County man sleeping nearby, officials say

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said a 3-year-old shot and killed a 19-year-old man after finding a gun inside their house.
The shooting happened around 7 a.m. Monday, along Eagles Nest Drive in the Hiram area.
Investigators said the child found the gun and accidentally fired it, killing the man.
“This is a heartbreaking situation for everyone involved. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
