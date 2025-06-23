HVAC repair crews work overtime to help in heatwave

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The searing heat has HVAC crews swamped with calls of air conditioning systems breaking down all over metro Atlanta.

A repair team in Norcross told Channel 2’s Tom Regan that they expect to fix air conditioning units at a half dozen homes before the day is out.

The calls for broken or poor A/C are piling up, and they expect things to get even busier later this week when the temperature soars into the mid-90s or higher.

Brothers Colin and Anthony French are busier than ever, running from one home to another across the metro area to fix air conditioning systems.

“We had to take the freon out and get it replaced, and now we’re getting ready to put the refrigerant back in,” Anthony French said while out on a job.

They have gotten a 70 to 90 percent increase in calls.

“We’re working all day throughout the weekend Sunday, getting home late,” he said. “It’s insanely busy.”

It’s often not just one air conditioning unit at a home that goes bad, so repair time often in the heat can take hours.

“Bigger house in Atlanta will have five, six units at time,” he said. “We don’t’ have to deal with those too often.”

Across the metro, people are finding ways to beat the heat and helping the pets do the same.

“It’s very crazy,” said neighbor Linda Snow. “And like I said, you have to stay very hydrated. Keep the puppies hydrated. Keep them inside, take them outside in five-to-10-minute intervals.”

The French brothers are working some long hours these days, but they take pride in their work, helping people out of a heated situation with a cool change.

“When I’m looking at someone’s unit (and) I figure out what the solution is, it makes me feel good about myself, knowing I’m able to help other people,” Colin French said.

