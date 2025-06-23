1 injured after shots fired at off-campus apartment near Kennesaw State

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex near Kennesaw State University.

Officers responded late Sunday night to the Bixby Apartments on Busbee Parkway across from Fifth Third Stadium.

Police confirmed that shots were fired at an apartment and one person was injured. Investigators did not say if the person’s injuries were from a gunshot wound.

Bixby Apartments are marketed as off-campus apartments for Kennesaw State students, according to the complex’s website.

Cobb County police say their major crimes division is still investigating.

