Frontier flight returns to Atlanta airport after report of oil warning light issue

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after a plane had to turn around after a reported issue, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

According to the FAA, Frontier Airlines flight 3508 returned to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday.

This is after the crew reported a possible oil warning light issue, the FAA says.

The flight was headed to Orlando International Airport.

Officials did not say how many passengers and crew members were on board. No details were released about injuries.

The FAA is investigating.

The FAA is investigating.

