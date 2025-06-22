Atlanta man dies after car slams into back of tow truck on I-285

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 69-year-old Atlanta man.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Interstate 285 westbound at the off-ramp to South Cobb Drive, according to police.

Cobb police said a white 2024 Dodge Ram tow truck, driven by Mario Holloway, 29, of Atlanta, was stationary in the median between I-285 West and the off-ramp to South Cobb Drive.

At the same time, a gray 2010 Toyota Camry, driven by Oluwakayode Elutilo, 69, of Atlanta, was traveling west on I-285 West.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to CCPD, for unknown reasons, the Toyota entered the median and crashed into the back of the Dodge. The Toyota came to a stop in the median, still wedged into the back of the tow truck, police said.

Elutilo died at the scene. Holloway did not complain of any injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group