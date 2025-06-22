Young child life-flighted after ‘serious assault’ in south GA

OCILLA, Ga. — An investigation is underway following an assault involving a child.

On Friday, around 5:30 p.m., Ocilla officers were called to the Irwin County emergency room about a ‘serious assault’ involving a young child.

When officers arrived, a detective was called and asked to help with the investigation.

Police said that due to the child’s injuries, they were life-flighted from the emergency room to a trauma facility for further medical treatment.

According to officials, one person was arrested and charged with aggravated battery following the initial investigation.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to process the scene.

Neither the suspect’s nor the child’s ages and identities were released.

“We ask the public to keep the juvenile and their family in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. The Ocilla Police Department remains committed to seeking justice and protecting the wellbeing of all members of our community,” the department said.

