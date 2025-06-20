‘Are we out here doing a car show?’: Clayton Co. officials bash sheriff’s million-dollar fleet

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The sheriff of Clayton County has accumulated a fleet of cars that includes Expeditions, Tahoes, Mustangs and Camaros.

That’s 26 vehicles in all, worth more than $1 million, according to the county’s audit.

Clayton County Commission Chairwoman Alieka Anderson-Henry says the county had no idea the Sheriff Levon Allen bought the vehicles, vehicles she calls a waste of taxpayer money.

“That’s money wasted on cars,” the chairwoman told Channel 2’s Tom Jones.

She said she is furious and has so many questions about the cars. “I think I saw a Lexus on there. Who drives a Lexus?” she said.

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen (WSBTV.com News Staff)

Anderson-Henry said she can’t understand why the sheriff spent more than $1 million purchasing high-end cars, especially after he keeps screaming he needs more money to operate the jail.

“That’s a waste of taxpayer dollars. That 1.2 million dollars could have been used to feed the prisoners,” she said.

During a recent commission meeting, Deputy Chief Operating Officer Landry Merkinson said an audit found the sheriff was purchasing vehicles the county didn’t know about.

“Tracked down a total of 26 vehicles representing $1.238 million in expenditures, which did not go through the normal accounting procurement process,” he said.

There are Tahoes on the list. Expeditions, Camaros and Mustangs.

“Are we out here doing a car show?” Anderson-Henry asked.

Jones mentioned to the Anderson-Henry the sheriff has said in the past he gave workers cars as an incentive to work at the jail.

“I want to attract workers, but there are ways to do it. You give incentives. You do things like that,” she said.

During the commission meeting, Merkinson wanted to make sure the sheriff wasn’t using money to pay for the cars from commissary and inmate telephone funds.

He said the Sheriff’s Association Handbook says that’s not allowed: “A sheriff may not use county property, facilities or other resources to earn revenue independent from the county budgeting process. And keep that revenue for use of the sheriff’s department.”

Anderson-Henry says the sheriff needs to explain why he needs so many cars and how he’s paying for them.

“We’ve got to hold him accountable. The taxpayers need to know,” she said.

Jones called the sheriff on both numbers he has for him. He even texted him to get a response to this story. He did not hear back.

The chairwoman says the county has a nearly $10 million shortfall. And every department needs to tighten its belt. She says that also goes for the sheriff.

