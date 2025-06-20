Man cited for illegally putting boots on cars, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a man was cited early Thursday morning for illegally putting parking boots on cars.

Officers were called to the parking deck of an apartment complex in Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood after a man said he walked outside and found someone putting a boot on his car despite having already paid for a boot to be removed that morning.

Investigators identified the booting employee as Evan Veasley, who gave them his driver’s license, but became agitated after they asked for his booting permit.

They say it appears that Veasley does not have an active and updated permit with the City of Atlanta for booting vehicles.

Police tell Seiden they believe that Veasley is, or was, an employee of a legitimate company, but has now been working with expired permits.

He was briefly detained by police, but was not formally arrested.

