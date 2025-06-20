Father accused of 12-year-old daughter’s murder dies in jail

LEON COUNTY, Fla. — Months after 12-year-old Lori Paige’s father was charged with her murder, he died in custody.

According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Wiley, 36, had a medical emergency and was taken to the medical unit on Thursday. He was pronounced dead at 5:36 p.m.

The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

Paige was last seen in Tallahassee, Florida in June 2023. Last year, the FBI told Channel 2 Action News that she could be somewhere in south Georgia.

Tallahassee police say investigators found human remains in April in a brush-covered area of Thomas County, Georgia, known locally as a plantation. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was able to identify those remains as Paige’s.

When he reported her missing, Wiley claimed that Paige left home with her backpack while he was at work overnight.

Investigators say his story eventually became inconsistent, and they found internet searches on his phone about remote areas of Georgia and Alabama with bodies of water.

