Equifax may still owe you money from the big security breach in 2017. Here’s how to check

ATLANTA — People who filed claims after the 2017 Equifax data breach may be eligible for additional settlement payments.

The Equifax data breach, which occurred in 2017, compromised the personal information of 147 million customers, including Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and driver’s license numbers.

Channel 2 consumer advisor Clark Howard has learned that a supplemental fund has been established to provide additional payments to affected individuals.

“Equifax paid some restitution, and now there’s a supplemental fund. You may get a notice of it that will pay you,” Howard said.

The breach went undetected for 76 days, highlighting significant security lapses at the Atlanta-based company.

In February 2020, the Department of Justice indicted four members of China’s military on nine charges related to the hack.

Settlement payments range from $2 to $40 and are distributed via stored value cards.

Howard said to check your eligibility for the supplemental payments, you can visit EquifaxBreachSettlement.com.

