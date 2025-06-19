Georgia Power recommends ways to lower summer electric bills, beat the heat

ATLANTA — With summer in full swing and temperatures going up, Georgia Power is giving its customers recommendations to keep their bills lower while staying cool.

After recent storms, Georgia Power said the rain, even when it stops, is adding to the humidity level.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

To help their customers keep cool and manage their bills, Georgia Power made the following recommendations to save their money and beat the heat:

Ensure proper airflow by changing air filters regularly and keeping vents clear of obstructions.

Turn off lights when not in use and close curtains during peak sun hours to keep the heat out.

Seal around windows and doors with caulk and weather-stripping to prevent air leaks.

Wash full loads of clothes in cold water and clean the lint trap before each use to increase dryer efficiency.

Replace incandescent bulbs with ENERGY STAR-certified LED lights, which use up to 75% less energy.

Use large appliances outside peak hours (2 p.m. to 7 p.m.) to maintain a cooler home environment.

The company also has a few assistance programs, detailed here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group