Suspect found hiding in the woods after man shot, killed in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect is in custody after a shooting in DeKalb County on Thursday morning.

Officers say they were called to Loveless Drive near Bouldercrest Road just before 11:30 a.m. to reports of a man in his 40s being shot.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer in the area saw dozens of officers respond to the scene.

Police say the suspect was found in the woods nearby and was taken into custody.

Neither the victim nor the suspect has been identified.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

