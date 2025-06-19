Isolated severe storms possible today

We have made it to the end of our wet weather pattern, but there is one more risk for storms on Thursday.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Monahan says as we go through the morning, isolated showers and storms are possible.
There will be a better chance for storms into the afternoon with frequent lightning, heavy rain and the possibility for stronger wind gusts
The updated hour-by-hour forecast, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.
Here’s what to know:
- Scattered showers and storms Thursday
- Isolated severe storms possible with damaging wind gusts
- Turning hotter and drier beginning Friday
- Summer begins Friday night
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]
©2025 Cox Media Group