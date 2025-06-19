Weather

Isolated severe storms possible today

By WSBTV.com News Staff
We have made it to the end of our wet weather pattern, but there is one more risk for storms on Thursday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Monahan says as we go through the morning, isolated showers and storms are possible.

There will be a better chance for storms into the afternoon with frequent lightning, heavy rain and the possibility for stronger wind gusts

Here’s what to know:

  • Scattered showers and storms Thursday
  • Isolated severe storms possible with damaging wind gusts
  • Turning hotter and drier beginning Friday
  • Summer begins Friday night

