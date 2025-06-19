Isolated severe storms possible today

We have made it to the end of our wet weather pattern, but there is one more risk for storms on Thursday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Monahan says as we go through the morning, isolated showers and storms are possible.

There will be a better chance for storms into the afternoon with frequent lightning, heavy rain and the possibility for stronger wind gusts

The updated hour-by-hour forecast, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

Here’s what to know:

Scattered showers and storms Thursday

Isolated severe storms possible with damaging wind gusts

Turning hotter and drier beginning Friday

Summer begins Friday night

