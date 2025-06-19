14-year-old shot at skating rink in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police said a 14-year-old had multiple gunshot wounds after someone opened fire on his mother’s car while she was picking him and his friends up from a skating rink.

The shooting happened Thursday at Skate Zone on the 6000 block of Mt. Zion Road. The injured teen was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, Clayton County police said.

Police later received a call about a possible suspect on Maddox Road and took them into custody.

Officers initially responded to a home on the 2000 block of Amish Court around 8:30 p.m. and found the injured victim, who had left the scene.

Police told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that a mother said she dropped off the victim, her son, and two other teens at the location on Mt. Zion Road around 6:30 p.m. When she arrived to pick them up later in a red Ford Fusion, one or more people opened fire at the vehicle.

The 14-year-old had wounds to his chest, shoulder and forearm.

Officers who went to the location of the shooting said they found a large group of juveniles in the parking lot, and additional units arrived to help with crowd control.

The identities of the victim and suspect were not released. The incident remains under investigation, police said.

