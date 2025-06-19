Juneteenth events 2025: Where to celebrate the holiday around metro Atlanta

June 19, also called Juneteenth National Independence Day, is an American holiday celebrating the date when the last slaves in the United States were freed after the Civil War.

While President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, it wasn’t until June 19, 1865 when the final enforcement of the order was officially carried out. Slaves in Galveston, Texas were the last to learn they were free.

The date later became a celebration, featuring parades, festivals and cookouts across the U.S. Juneteenth is now a federal and state holiday in Georgia.

Here’s a list of events and service projects happening around the metro Atlanta area for Juneteenth.

Roswell, June 19 and June 22

The City of Roswell will have a series of events throughout Thursday and through the weekend.

Barrington Hall will offer the Black Experience Tour at 11 a.m. which explores the history of enslaved people who build early Roswell.

At 1 p.m., African Americans for the Arts will host local Black artists at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center to display their work and celebrate the heritage that inspired it.

A special Juneteenth edition of Alive in Roswell will take place at 5 p.m. at Roswell Park featuring local vendors, food trucks and a celebration of music.

Roswell’s Juneteenth celebration will wrap up Sunday at 4 p.m. with R&B singer Robin Latimore performing at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center.

Sandy Springs, June 19, 5 p.m.

The City of Sandy Springs’ Juneteenth Celebration will happen from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at City Springs. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. It will feature a mix of educational experiences, live performances and immersive art exhibitions in honor of Juneteenth.

Stone Mountain Park, June 19-June 22

Stone Mountain Park’s light show will be a tribute to Juneteenth all weekend.

Lift Every Voice Drone & Light Show will showcase Civil Rights heroes, sports icons, Motown legends and other Black pop culture pioneers. The drone and light show is free with admission.

