Massive tree falls on car driving through Buckhead, driver walks away without a scratch

ATLANTA — A massive tree blocked a Buckhead street after falling onto a car on Northside Drive NW Thursday night.

The driver of that car survived.

“You can’t even, you can’t even imagine it,” the driver told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco.

He wasn’t ready to share his name minutes after crawling out of the wreckage, but agreed to share his experience in hopes of preparing others before the next round of rain.

“Big shock. Still shocked,” the driver said. “We need to get the city to make sure the trees that are close to the road are still in good shape.”

The tree that fell onto his car is on Northside Drive near Moores Mill Road. It toppled during rush hour on Thursday night, pulling down power lines across the road.

“It’s kind of almost divine intervention, the wrong way, because if I’m there a second later, it doesn’t happen,” the driver told Francisco.

Utility crews had to shut off gas lines and cut electricity to hundreds of homes to make repairs.

Traffic lights were down for more than a mile away.

“Keep your head on a swivel,” Lorenzo Jones said.

He works for Jones Trucking and was pulling the car out of the roadway.

“I never seen a customer coming, riding down the street, and a tree fall on them. I always heard about it in movies and TV shows, but to actually see it in person, this was one of those, one in a million,” Jones said.

He said it’s a harsh reminder that metro-Atlanta’s tree canopy can be deadly.

