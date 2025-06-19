First heat wave of summer on its way

We have been very warm and humid lately. We are about to get a little drier and much hotter in the days ahead.

Temperatures will rise to the low 90s by Friday and continue to climb into the weekend as a dome of high pressure dominates our weather.

The heat impact will be minor Friday but moderate Saturday as temperatures rise.

Sunday will be in the mid-90s with a little more humidity, so there will be more major impacts in parts of the metro Atlanta area.

People will want to avoid the peak hottest hours of the day and make sure to stay hydrated.

The hot weather pattern will stay with us through much of the next week, with highs in the mid-90s and heat index up to nearly 100 degrees.

