Parents of baby decapitated during childbirth awarded $2.25 million settlement

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County jury has awarded the parents of a baby who was decapitated during delivery a multi-million dollar settlement.

Parents Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor Sr. said they hired Dr. Jackson Gates to perform a private autopsy on the child after his death in July 2023.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Last year, a judge held Gates and his office, Gates Rapid Diagnostic Laboratory of Atlanta, liable in a lawsuit for posting graphic photos of the postmortem examination on his Instagram account.

Now, the jury has awarded Ross and Taylor $2,250,000 in damages.

The judge ruled Gates was liable for intentional infliction of emotional distress, invasion of privacy and fraud.

Gates maintained that he posted the videos for educational purposes.

RELATED STORIES:

The family also filed a separate lawsuit against Southern Regional Medical Center in Clayton County

According to the lawsuit, after 10 hours of labor, doctors “pulled on the baby’s head and neck so hard and manipulated them so hard, that the bones in the baby’s skull, head and neck were broken.”

Attorneys for the family issued a statement saying they are pleased with the outcome after Gates “poured salt into the couple’s already deep wounds.”

“While we are pleased that a jury punished Dr. Jackson Gates for his reprehensible behavior, nothing can ease the pain that the parents, Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor, Sr., have experienced in losing their baby boy in such a horrific way. After the decapitation of their baby, Gates poured salt into the couple’s already deep wounds when he betrayed them. This young couple trusted him with the remains of their precious baby. Gates, in turn, repaid this trust by posting horrific images of their child for the world to see. We believe that the jury sent a powerful message that doctors must always consider the feelings of their patients and in this case their clients. Always move with empathy. Our goal was to ensure that Gates was held accountable for his unconscionable lack of empathy and invasion of our clients’ privacy. We thank the jury for helping us accomplish that objective." — Attorneys for the family

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group