Lawsuit alleges doctor posted photos, video of decapitated newborn for educational purposes

ATLANTA — It’s added trauma the family of “Baby Isaiah” say they had to endure after learning videos from his autopsy were posted to social media days after his death.

“What educational value is it to anybody to view a picture of a decapitated baby,” attorney Roderick Edmond said.

The baby’s parents Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor filed a lawsuit against independent pathologist Dr. Jackson Gates.

Attorneys representing the couple who were too distraught to attend a Tuesday news conference, say the family turned to Gates for answers after the funeral home discovered their newborn was decapitated.

In August, the couple filed a lawsuit against their OBGYN, Dr. Tracey St. Julian, and the Southern Regional Medical Center regarding allegations that St. Julian and medical staff lied to the couple about the decapitation.

According to a lawsuit filed by the family, the baby became stuck about 10 hours into Ross’ labor and was eventually decapitated when the family’s doctor attempted for hours to pull him out.

The lawsuit claims doctors “pulled on the baby’s head and neck so hard and manipulated them so hard, that the bones in the baby’s skull, head and neck were broken.”

Days later, the family’s attorneys said they were notified by a family member that Gates posted an image of the newborn’s decapitated head to his Instagram page.

Edmond told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln that a cease and desist was issued.

The lawsuit states Gates did take the original post down.

However, days later, two more videos from the newborn’s autopsy were published to his Instagram page that included “the autopsy of the chest cavity of the child and the cranial cavity of the child,” attorney Cory Lynch said.

Gates told Lincoln he published the images for educational purposes only.

His Instagram page has several posts from other autopsies he’s conducted. Gates said he does not disclose the identity of the individuals he posts.

“What community or country do we live in where somebody can form the words and say it’s OK to post photos of a decapitated baby,” Edmond said.

Channel 2 Action News learned all local and state investigations into Southern Regional Medical Center and St. Julian are ongoing.

Metro Atlanta hospital where baby was decapitated claims infant died in utero prior to delivery

