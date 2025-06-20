Arrested journalist Mario Guevara is in removal proceedings, Homeland Security says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Department of Homeland Security said Mario Guevara, the journalist arrested during a protest in DeKalb County last weekend, is in removal proceedings.

In a social media post on Friday, Homeland Security said the El Salvador national is in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody “because he entered the country illegally in 2004.”

Guevara’s attorney says Guevara, who is from El Salvador, is not a legal permanent resident but did have authorization to stay and work in the United States.

DHS also said he was arrested initially by DeKalb County “after he refused to comply with local police orders to move out of the middle of the street.”

DHS said that accusations he was arrested for being a journalist “are completely untrue.”

Guevara is also facing new charges.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News earlier Friday that Guevara is facing misdemeanor charges of distracted driving, failure to obey a traffic control device and reckless driving.

The county told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson more about the charges against Guevara:

“During multiple law enforcement operations conducted by our Trafficking and Child Exploitation (TRACE) Unit — which enforces county ordinances and state laws related to prostitution, pimping, street-level narcotics, human trafficking, child exploitation, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigations, and other organized crimes — Mario Guevara compromised operational integrity and jeopardized the safety of victims of the case, investigators, and Gwinnett County residents."

The sheriff’s office said the warrants against Guevara remain active, and the investigation continues.

Guevara is currently being held in the Folkston Detention Center near Georgia’s southern border.

His attorneys told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers earlier in the week they were working on getting him bond.

Guevara captured his own arrest while he was on Facebook Live covering Saturday’s protests on Chamblee-Tucker Road.

