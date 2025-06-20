Journalist in ICE custody after protest facing new charges in Gwinnett County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The journalist who is now in ICE custody after being arrested during a protest over the weekend is now facing new charges.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Mario Guevara now faces charges of distracted driving, failure to obey a traffic control device and reckless driving.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Guevara is currently being held in the Folkston Detention Center near Georgia’s southern border.

His attorneys told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers they’re now working on getting him bond.

Guevara captured his own arrest while he was on Facebook Live covering Saturday’s protests on Chamblee-Tucker Road.

RELATED STORIES:

His attorney says Guevara, who is from El Salvador, is not a legal permanent resident but did have authorization to stay and work in the United States.

It’s unclear when an immigration judge may rule on whether Guevara will be granted bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group