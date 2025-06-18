Attorneys for journalist in ICE custody talk about what next in his case

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The attorneys for Mario Guevara told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers they’re now working on getting him bond.

This is after he was arrested during a protest at Chamblee-Tucker Road in DeKalb County on Saturday and ultimately placed in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Guevara captured his own arrest while he was on Facebook Live covering Saturday’s protests on Chamblee-Tucker Road.

US Immigration Reporter Arrest FILE PHOTO: Mario Guevara, the metro Atlanta-based Spanish-language reporter, covers a protest against immigration enforcement on Buford Highway, in Georgia, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) (Miguel Martinez/AP)

Rogers spoke to an ICE official to see how Guevara, who’s from El Salvador, ended up in their custody.

The spokesperson said they flagged Guevara while he was in jail, and once he was processed out of DeKalb County, that’s when the 48-hour ICE hold started.

That hold would have been up Wednesday afternoon. But ICE agents came to pick him up Wednesday morning. So now, he’s in their custody.

Guevara’s attorney says Guevara is not a legal permanent resident but did have authorization to stay and work in the United States.

ICE says because he was in proceedings with them when he was arrested, he now has to start those proceedings all over.

However, they wouldn’t tell me anything more specific because of privacy issues.

On Tuesday, his attorney held a news conference where Guevara’s daughter spoke about being in contact with her father.

“Talking to him, he had high hopes. ‘No, operate as you normally would. I’m OK, don’t worry,’” said his daughter, who was not identified.

ICE says Guevara will now have to go before an immigration judge who will rule on his case.

