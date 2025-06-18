Tree knocked down during storm in Cherokee poses danger for family in neighboring home

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — One family has been warned to not return to their home because of a tree that is about to fall.

Virginia Cummings said she isn’t surprised the massive tree next to her mobile home came down.

“See how rotten this is? I mean, it’s a hole,” she said.

Cummings showed Channel 2’s Candace McCowan the hollowed-out tree. Part of the tree did fall Tuesday night and landed on her neighbor’s home.

The tree was prevented from falling through the roof by a car it landed it on first, but another part of the tree is leaning on Cummings’ home.

“The fire department came by today and said don’t sleep in there tonight they’re afraid it’s going to finish coming through if it gets any more weight on the tree,” she said.

Cherokee County Fire confirmed they warned the family to get out of the home. The property owner told Channel 2 they would get someone out there to take the tree down.

It is one of several trees that came down on roadways and powerlines in Cherokee County during the storms Tuesday. Tree companies like Northside Tree Professionals say they have been busier than usual.

“Just with the ground saturation, when we get that storm, it winds up doing a little more damage than it would if we had a dry period,” said Brian Hartman with Northside Tree Professionals.

For Cummings, she’s hopeful this tree is taken down before it destroys her home.

“Now I’m going to have to pay for a hotel. I’m not going to let my grandkids and my kids sleep in this,” Cummings said.

Hartman is warning people to look out for rot.

“If you see any kind of fungus mushrooms growing around the base of your tree that can indicate root rot. When you see that you definitely want to call somebody out,” said Hartman, who recommends having a certified tree professional out annually to check your property.

