Immigration reporter arrested during protest no longer in the DeKalb County Jail

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An immigration reporter who was arrested during a protest over the weekend is no longer in the DeKalb County Jail.

Records show that Mario Guevara was released from the jail’s custody at 3:26 a.m. Wednesday.

While his jail records have been updated, it’s unclear if Guevara is now home or if he was transferred to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.

A judge had granted Guevara bond on Monday, but his attorney, Giovanni Diaz, said ICE placed a 48-hour hold on his client. Diaz said that Guevara is not a legal permanent resident, but has authorization to remain and work in the US.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Diaz’s law firm for more information on his release.

Doraville police arrested Guevara on Saturday as he was covering a protest on Chamblee Tucker Road. He was livestreaming when officers arrested him.

The video shows him standing on the sidewalk filming the protests before he stepped into the street, where officers arrested him. Guevara identified himself as a member of the media. Photos show he was also wearing a protective vest with “PRESS” printed on it.

Guevara fled El Salvador in 2004 because of his job as a political reporter and is well-known by authorities for covering immigration enforcement, the Associated Press reported.

Guevara worked for Mundo Hispanico, the largest Spanish newspaper in Georgia, before he started his own news site.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

