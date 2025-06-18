Father says DeKalb Co. police didn’t do enough to save his daughter

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A father is speaking out after police say his daughter was murdered by her estranged husband days ago.

Timothy Pullins said his daughter, Tomekia Pullins, took the necessary steps to protect herself after dealing with domestic abuse.

But Pullins said each time police were called, his daughter’s husband was able to run free.

Tomekia, 29, was shot and killed last Friday at an apartment complex on Columbia Drive in DeKalb County.

Police said her estranged husband, William Arnold, pulled the trigger — killing Tomekia and a 7-year-old little girl.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“All she wanted to do was leave this man, and he didn’t want to let it go,” said her father.

Tomekia filed multiple reports with Dekalb County police. One back in January details an encounter involving Arnold striking her with a gun because Tomekia did not laugh at his jokes. Another incident documented reveals a moment when Arnold pushed a bedroom window and stuck his head inside.

“And on June the 6, he came to the house again. he got in the house and held a gun to her head,” said Pullins. “He didn’t shoot her, thank God, but the police were called again.”

Shontel Wright, executive director of Atlanta Victim Assistance and Incorporated, told Channel 2’s Cory James that it is important for people dealing with domestic abuse to also create a safety plan.

“Making sure that when you park your car in the evenings that it’s full of gas,” Wright said. “Moving from one apartment to another, and sometimes it’s moving out of state.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Pullins said his daughter explored some of those options. But he tells us, in the end, she thought calling 911 would protect her.

“They did not do enough to save my daughter,” Pullins said. “And I got a problem with that.”

DeKalb County Police did not respond to our request for comment Tuesday evening.

The family started a fundraising account to help with funeral costs.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group